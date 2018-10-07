October 7, 2018

ON THIS DAY IN 1893, Finley Peter Dunne’s fictional character, Mr. Dooley, first appeared in print in the Chicago Evening Post. For 33 years, Dunne furnished Chicagoans with wit and political wisdom though this amiable Irish immigrant bartender. Among Dunne’s better-known quotations:

EXPERTS: “A war expert is a man ye niver heerd iv before. If ye can think iv annywan whose face is onfamilyar to ye an’ ye don’t raymimber his name, an’ he’s got a job on a paaper ye didn’t know was published, he’s a war expert.”

THANKSGIVING: “The Puritans gave thanks for being preserved from the Indians, and we give thanks for being preserved from the Puritans.”

TRUST: “Trust everybody. But always cut the cards.”

VEGETARIANS: “Most vegetarians look so much like the food they eat that they can be classified as cannibals.”