October 6, 2018

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? At Power Line, John Hinderaker writes:

The Democrats’ shameful treatment of Robert Bork in 1987 has distorted our politics–not just the politics of the Supreme Court–for the last 30 years. But the slanders the Democratic Party directed toward Kavanaugh were, if anything, even more disgraceful. We will feel their impact for many years to come. So, looking to the future, what are the notable features of our political landscape?

Read the whole thing.

Related: Jonah Goldberg on The Price of Victory: “[W]e now live in a world where sub-optimal outcomes are the only choices available. It’s crap sandwiches all the way down the cafeteria menu, everybody — you just get to choose your condiments.”