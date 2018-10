ROGER KIMBALL: Kavanaugh confirmed, despite the Democratic ‘search and destroy mission’: The President’s support is why Kavanaugh prevailed where Robert Bork stumbled. “When the Senate voted 50 to 48 to confirm Kavanaugh, they drew a line under a battle that was not just bitter but insane.”

Related: Rejuvenated Republicans rediscover unity in litmus-test Brett Kavanaugh confirmation fight.