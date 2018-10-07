October 7, 2018

A MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Campus mob that attacked ‘Confirm Kavanaugh’ group may face punishment.

Earlier this week a mob of students, enraged by a pro-Brett Kavanaugh tabling effort at the University of Texas at Austin put together by its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter, encircled and yelled at its members while chanting obscenities. Several students were also filmed grabbing the young conservatives’ signs out of their hands and ripping them up.

One student told the conservatives if they did not want their signs ripped up they should not have written such offensive things. The signs stated phrases such as “#MeToo gone #TooFar,” “KavaNotGuilty” and “No Campus Kangaroo Courts in Congress.”

In the wake of that melee, campus authorities are reviewing the incident, UT Austin spokesman J.B. Bird told The College Fix.

“Because of federal privacy law, the university does not talk about specific student discipline cases,” he said. “Damaging another person’s sign is a violation of university rules. The Dean of Students has reached out to students involved to determine appropriate action. University Police are also reviewing potential criminal violations.”

Meanwhile, members of Young Conservatives of Texas have had their names, phone numbers, places of work and personal social media accounts published by an activist group that describes itself as “anti-oppressive, anti-authoritarian, anti-capitalist.”