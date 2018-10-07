October 7, 2018

WINNING: Bigger job gains for disabled workers under Trump.

Disabled Americans are going back to work at a better pace than those with no disabilities, another sign that the Trump economy is opening up the job market.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics Jobs Report released Friday said that a higher ratio of those with disabilities gained jobs than those without them

“The employment-to-population ratio for working-age people with disabilities increased from 30.4 percent in September 2017 to 31.4 percent in September 2018 (up 3.3 percent or 1 percentage point). For working-age people without disabilities, the employment-to-population ratio also increased from 73.8 percent in September 2017 to 74.0 percent in September 2018 (up 0.3 percent or 0.2 percentage points),” said BLS.

The participation rate was good too, according to a report from the issued by Kessler Foundation and the University of New Hampshire’s Institute on Disability.