THE HYSTERICALLY SCREECHING DEMOCRATIC WOMEN IN THE GALLERY WERE A NICE TOUCH, as Kavanaugh is confirmed. I figure each one was worth 10,000 votes to the GOP next month. Who thinks that’s a good idea? Kavanaugh confirmed 50-48.

As someone points out in the comments, Dems have dropped from +11 to +2 in the generic ballot in the last month, leaving them within the margin of error.