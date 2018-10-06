October 6, 2018

STAND BY FOR #FAKENEWS: A Former Obama Operative Built a New Anti-Republican Attack Machine. “Oppo works best when its target is unaware, so Burton’s project, dubbed Citizen Strong, has operated by stealth, waiting until just now to publicly declare its existence as a 501(c)4 ‘dark money’ group with three affiliated political action committees. Even this step doesn’t reveal much. Dark money donors can give unlimited sums anonymously, and Burton won’t identify his benefactors or even the three operatives he’s hired to help run the group.”

I remember when dark money was bad.