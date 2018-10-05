October 5, 2018

YES: End The Farce And Confirm Kavanaugh.

After getting precisely what they’d asked for, an FBI investigation into the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats are . . . whining that the probe was insufficient.

But what else would you expect, since it apparently turned up no corroboration of those allegations — nothing, in fact, senators didn’t already know?

Yet Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Judiciary Committee’s top Dem, complains that the FBI conducted “an incomplete investigation that was limited.”

That’s not the same tune she and her fellow Democrats were singing just a couple of weeks ago: Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told the whole world that “it will only take a few days” and “the FBI has ample resources to do this within the one-week period.”

No, the agency didn’t interview Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford, as Feinstein demanded. But they told their stories publicly for hours on end and were vigorously questioned under oath. And the FBI did question the other alleged party attendees, as well as accuser Deborah Ramirez. Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing Republican, confirms it was “a very thorough investigation.”

Yet Sen. Dick Blumenthal — who last week called the FBI “an investigate agency of consummate skill and integrity” that would “follow the facts and the law and the evidence” — is now yelling that the bureau conducted “a coverup.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey’s Bob Menendez — he of the lavish gifts from his Medicaid-fraudster pal — flatly declared the investigation “bulls - - t.”

Thing is, the Democrats have been insincere from the get-go.