LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Kavanaugh Vote Approaches and Much, Much More. “This morning the Senate will vote to end debate (cloture) on the Kavanaugh nomination around 10:30am. If that motion passes, there will be 30 hours of debate before a vote on Mr. Kavanaugh’s nomination. That will take place around Saturday at 4 or 5pm. Expect some kind of social unrest if Kavanaugh passes and I think he will pass. McConnell wouldn’t schedule vote otherwise.”