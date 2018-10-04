October 4, 2018
ROBERT SPENCER: New York Times Sees ‘Disturbing Trend’ of Treating Islam as ‘Not a Religion.’ “The media tries to destroy opposition to Sharia, a political system.”
They think the crocodile will eat them last.
