October 4, 2018

THE KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION SEEMS TO BE BRINGING NEVERTRUMPERS BACK INTO THE FOLD: Bret Stephens: or Once, I’m Grateful for Trump: In the president, one big bully stands up to others.

I’m grateful because Trump has not backed down in the face of the slipperiness, hypocrisy and dangerous standard-setting deployed by opponents of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. I’m grateful because ferocious and even crass obstinacy has its uses in life, and never more so than in the face of sly moral bullying. I’m grateful because he’s a big fat hammer fending off a razor-sharp dagger.

It’s clear that the Democrats expected the GOP to fold as usual in the face of the charges, without ever having to substantiate them. And I feel certain that a Romney Administration, say, would have done just that. Now, even the NeverTrumpers are realizing that backbone has its virtues.