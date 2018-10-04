October 4, 2018
CBS EXECUTIVE PLACED ON LEAVE AMID MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS:
A CBS executive has been placed on leave after a report was released with accusations that he regularly made sexual and homophobic comments at work — including allegedly calling Stephen Colbert “gay” and saying actor Hugh Jackman is “in the closet.”
Vincent “Vinnie” Favale was put on leave while bosses investigate, a CBS spokesperson said Wednesday.
