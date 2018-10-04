October 4, 2018
TED KOPPEL WILL BREAK NO STORIES BEFORE THEIR TIME: “We have become so arrogant,” Koppel said of the media, adding that it’s a ‘very legitimate’ argument that Democrats treated Clinton’s accusers worse than Kavanaugh’s.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
TED KOPPEL WILL BREAK NO STORIES BEFORE THEIR TIME: “We have become so arrogant,” Koppel said of the media, adding that it’s a ‘very legitimate’ argument that Democrats treated Clinton’s accusers worse than Kavanaugh’s.