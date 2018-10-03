October 3, 2018

NEW ARGUMENT AGAINST KAVANAUGH: After the way we’ve abused him, he can’t possibly be objective or fair to us. “I’m not making these arguments. I’m just seeing them and finding them horrendously perverse and cruel. Why not devise a confirmation process that is such an ordeal that it will drive out the very qualities we want in a judge? First, it would be torture, and second, you could never confirm a nominee. It’s an inherently self-defeating process.”

I say abolish the hearings. They’re a relatively recent innovation, put in place to humor anti-semites and segregationists, and only a monster would defend them.