October 4, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Campus mob enraged by ‘Confirm Kavanaugh’ display (VIDEO).

Signs ripped up in anger. Chants of “we believe survivors.” Furious finger pointing.

A large group of students became enraged Tuesday afternoon by a pro-Brett Kavanaugh tabling effort at the University of Texas at Austin put together by its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter. A crowd of furious students encircled the group and yelled at its members while chanting obscenities and destroying their signs.

The conservative group had decided to set up a “Confirm Kavanaugh” display in an effort to show support for the embattled U.S. Supreme Court judge nominee and argue for the need for corroborating evidence, said student Anthony Dolcefino, vice chairman of the group.

They drew up signs stating phrases such as “#MeToo gone #TooFar,” “KavaNotGuilty” and “No Campus Kangaroo Courts in Congress.” They also put up a “Change My Mind” sign, a call to debate peers.

“We did want people to talk to us, but unfortunately it’s hard to do that when you have an angry mob ripping our signs and screaming in our faces,” Dolcefino told The College Fix in a telephone interview Tuesday.