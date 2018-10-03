October 3, 2018
UGH: The US military is too reliant on China for critical supplies, and the Pentagon is trying to figure out what to do about it.
It was just dumb, thinking a nation ruled by Communists thugs had any business joining the WTO.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
UGH: The US military is too reliant on China for critical supplies, and the Pentagon is trying to figure out what to do about it.
It was just dumb, thinking a nation ruled by Communists thugs had any business joining the WTO.