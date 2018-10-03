October 3, 2018

ROSS DOUTHAT: The Meritocracy Against Itself: How Ivy League resentments took over the Kavanaugh debate. “So the story Miller is telling is about how a jock from the No. 5 private high school in Maryland was a jerk to his roommate who went to the No. 2 private high school in Connecticut, and who years later communicated the story to a reporter who also went to that same No. 2 private high school, who then wrote it up as a tale of social stratification for our times.”

Plus: “But people also need to recognize that the ‘profile’ we’re being given of Kavanaugh — a creature of privilege who drank a lot in college and sometimes struck other people as a jerk — isn’t the narrow profile of a rapist, and isn’t even the somewhat more expansive profile of a particular kind of arrogant preppy. It’s a profile that fits many of the same people attacking him today — and so part of what we’re watching is one group of meritocrats returning to their undergraduate resentments and trying to pin on Georgetown Prep graduates the vices that define our entire depressing class.”

In the name of equality — and, apparently, decency — it’s time to abolish the Ivy League.