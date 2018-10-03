October 3, 2018
AT FIRST I THOUGHT THIS WAS A PARODY SITE, BUT NO: Ginsburg: I wasn’t ‘100 percent sober’ at SOTU. “I vowed this year just sparkling water — stay away from the wine — but the dinner was so delicious it needed wine.”
