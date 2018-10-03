October 3, 2018

SENATOR GRASSLEY DEMANDS THAT FORD TURN OVER THERAPY NOTES: Well, “demands” may be too strong, because presumably he could subpoena them, though he may hesitate to set a precedent that would undermine the doctor-patient privilege in other Congressional investigations. But he’s absolutely correct that Ford has no reasonable case for withholding notes that she and her supporters have relied on in support of her allegations. In related news, Grassley reveals that Ford’s ex-boyfriend states that contrary to Ford’s Senate testimony, Ford once helped a good friend prepare for a polygraph exam.