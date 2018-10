CONGRATULATE ME! I was finally blocked by a privileged old white male Ivy League lawyer whose firm smeared Monica Lewinsky and Kathleen Willey beyond the scope of decency, are big DNC donors, and of course pump out shit-tons of anti-Kavanaugh posts, but more than happy to take $6.75 million defending sex traffickers of underaged women!

You gotta love the law racket!!

#MeTooUntilItAffectsMyIncome