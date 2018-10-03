October 3, 2018

INTERESTING: Police to Seattle’s techies, streamers: Sign up for our anti-swatting service.

SPD’s process asks citizens to create a profile on a third-party data-management service called Rave Facility (run by the company Smart911). Though this service is advertised for public locations and businesses, it supports private residences as well, and SPD offers steps to input data and add a “swatting concerns” tab to your profile.

With that information in hand, SPD says that any police or 911 operator who receives a particularly troubling emergency report and matches it to a location that has already been flagged with a “swatting concerns” notice, will share that information “with first responders to inform and improve their police response to the incident.”