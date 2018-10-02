October 2, 2018
REPORT: TRUMP, SEC. MATTIS RECEIVE LETTERS SUSPECTED OF CONTAINING DEADLY POISON RICIN:
“The FBI is investigating three suspicious envelopes sent to the President of the United States, as well as to the Pentagon. Two of the letters have initially already been tested and they are positive for the deadly poison ricin. The letter to the president is suspected of containing ricin, as well,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer stated.
Also today: Two hospitalized after ‘white powdery substance’ sent to Sen. Ted Cruz’s Houston campaign office. “Tests later determined that the substance was negative for any hazardous substance, the Houston Fire Department said.”