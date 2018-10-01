October 1, 2018

BLUE WAVE? NRCC Cancels $1 Million In Ads In Vulnerable House Seat.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has reportedly decided to cut at least $1 million in advertising that was going toward helping Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas as the GOP re-evaluates certain candidates’ chances of winning heading into November.

Yoder, who has served in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district since 2011, was endorsed by President Donald Trump and faces Sharice Davids in November’s election.

The NRCC’s decision to slash advertising for Yoder reportedly comes from the organization’s lack of confidence that Yoder can pull out a win against Davids, The Hill reports, who would become Kansas’ first Native American and openly gay nominee for Congress.

Republicans have cut funding and advertisements for several other races as well in recent months where it’s similarly unsure of their chances against Democrats amid a so-called “blue wave.”

Both the NRCC and the Congressional Leadership Fund have pulled ads from Reps. Keith Rothfus of Pennsylvania, Mike Coffman of Colorado and Mike Bishop of Michigan, the report states.