October 1, 2018

THIS SHOULD BE GETTING MORE ATTENTION: I had totally missed that Christine Blasey Ford was asked by the Senate Judiciary Committee to provide the notes of her therapy sessions, and refused to turn over any of them. I have explained in detail here why the credibility of her allegation against Judge Kavanaugh could not be accurately assessed without access to her therapy and psychiatric history in general, and especially much more information about the therapy sessions in which, by her own account, “she came to understand the incident as a trauma with lasting impact on her life.”

Now, I totally understand why someone would not want to turn over therapist records that undoubtedly discuss intimate details of one’s life. But if you are in the process of derailing a Supreme Court nominee based on otherwise unsubstantiated allegations of sexual misconduct thirty-six years ago, and in that process giving the nominee a reputation as a rapist, it seems to me you have the moral obligation to either turn over all relevant evidence, or withdraw your allegation. In the absence of that evidence and any corroboration beyond her say-so, if I were a Senator I would ignore the allegations.