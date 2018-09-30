PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

September 30, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: USA Today Deletes Tweet, Edits Column After Columnist Writes Kavanaugh ‘Should Stay Off Basketball Courts’ With Kids.

Before it was deleted, the ratio was strong in this one:

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:14 pm