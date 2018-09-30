September 30, 2018

GRAUNIAD’S GOTTA GRAUNIAD: “I know everything about what [fitness] does to your personality, and none of it is pretty…Unavoidably, over time, this makes you more rightwing, as you descend into an aerobics-powered moral universe where only the weak need each other.”

As David Thompson writes in response: “So there we are. If you visit a gym, or cycle, or merely take the occasional brisk walk with a dog in tow — or presumably have any kind of goals, however modest, and then achieve them – you’ll be consumed with ‘self-love’ and wicked delusions of ‘self-sufficiency,’ a gateway to the greatest sin of all: not being leftwing.”

Oh noes, not that!