ME? I’M NOT A TRAITOR TO MY GENDER. I USE THE PROPER PRONOUN FOR MY PHYSICAL FORM. I’M NOT EVEN A TRAITOR TO MY SEX. UNLIKE PEOPLE WHO WEAR SYMBOLIC REPRESENTATIONS OF VAGINAS ON THEIR HEADS, MY ALLEGIANCE IS TO PRINCIPLES, NOT THE EQUIPMENT BETWEEN MY LEGS. AND I FEEL SORRY OF ANYONE WHO THINKS THAT THEIR SEX ORGANS ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF THEM. BLESS THEIR HEARTS: Facebook Blackout: I’m a Traitor to My Gender Because I Won’t Participate in the Virtual Burka Protest.