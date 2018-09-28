September 28, 2018

ROGER SIMON: Can We Trust the FBI?

Joe Biden doesn’t seem to have a very high opinion of them.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): A journalist friend texts: “Most corrupt, discredited, politically tainted Democratic-leaning law enforcement agency in America to investigate Dems’ evidence-free sex assault claims. What could possibly go wrong?”

Yes, the FBI hasn’t exactly covered itself with nonpartisan glory, has it? And merely assigning this investigation is an implicit statement that it botched the 6 prior background investigations it did on Kavanaugh. I think they should go ahead and vote — this is probably just a stall so that the Democrats’ Avenatti-types can gin up more bogus accusations.

Plus, George Korda comments on Facebook: “If Republicans, with a Senate majority, fail to deliver an affirmative Supreme Court justice vote in the face of allegations without evidence, many in the Republican base will drop GOP incumbents like a molten rock. I suspect that is part of the Democratic political calculus concerning Kavanaugh.”

Yep.