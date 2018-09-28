September 28, 2018

DON SURBER: Lindsey Graham Saved The World. “Loose talk about a second civil war in the United States should have ended on Thursday when Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina cleared his throat and unloaded on the Marxist Democrat party. . . . At that moment, he reassured the world that everything is going to be all right. Republicans are standing up, and standing tall. They will defend themselves from Creepy Porn Lawyer attacks by the other side. I am not alone in noticing this.”