September 28, 2018

WISHFUL THINKING? Even if Kavanaugh Is Confirmed, Here’s How He Could Be Removed.

Normally, impeachment is discussed as a remedy for offenses committed while in office, but there is precedent for removing a judge for acts that took place prior to confirmation. That 2010 situation, involving Judge Thomas Porteous–who was accused of corruption, taking bribes, and perjury–is relevant here. In the past, the House had declared that impeachment was meant solely for acts committed while in office, but Porteous’ actions included a cover-up during his confirmation process that could have made it easier for him to take office in the first place.

That sounds a lot like Kavanaugh’s situation. While his alleged acts on their own may not be enough to warrant impeachment because they allegedly took place decades ago, his repeated denials, including denials to Senate staff under penalty of felony charges, and his upcoming sworn statements before the Committee could be used against him.

In order to impeach, the House of Representatives needs a majority vote against the official. Should Democrats take control of the House of Representatives after November’s midterm elections, there would be a good chance that they could pull this off. That being said, it is highly unlikely that impeachment would then result in removal from office.