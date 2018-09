OKAY, BUT WHY WAS SHE THERE TO TESTIFY AT ALL? THERE IS ZERO PROOF OF HER STORY. IN THE ABSENCE OF PROOF, SHE’S AT BEST A DELUSIONAL WOMAN. WE DON’T HAVE TO LISTEN TO EVERY DELUSIONAL WOMAN, DO WE? ALSO, LET’S IMAGINE THAT EVERYTHING SHE SAYS IS TRUE. WHAT HAPPENED? SHE GOT FELT UP. STILL NOT A CRIME. SHUT UP CHRISSY AND GO HOME ALREADY: 5 Big Problems with Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony at the Kavanaugh Hearings.