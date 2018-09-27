PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
September 27, 2018

DON’T COUNT YOUR VOTES UNTIL THEY’RE CAST, BUT GOOD: Breaking: We Have The Votes. “All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:31 pm