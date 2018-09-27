September 27, 2018

WELL, GOOD: Latam nations, Canada ask ICC to probe Venezuela government.

The seven-page letter cited evidence gathered by a range of international experts and organizations, and asked for investigation of crimes said to have been committed after Feb. 12, 2014.

Foreign ministers from the countries said the experts had found that the Venezuelan government bore responsibility for crimes ranging from torture, murder and rape to forced disappearances and violations of due process.

“There is a large and growing body of evidence that the Maduro regime has committed gross human rights violations against its own people,” Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference with her counterparts during the annual United Nations General Assembly.