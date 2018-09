I REMEMBER WHEN LEFTIES LAUGHED AT PIZZAGATE, NOW THEY’RE INVENTING SEX CONSPIRACIES OF THEIR OWN: Judiciary Committee Responds To ‘Gang Rape’ Accusation.

Related: Female High School Friend of Kavanaugh Says Latest Allegation ‘False,’ ‘Absurd.’ How likely is it that someone could run (at least) 10 parties that revolved around gang rape, and go through six FBI background checks without it coming up? If you believe that, then you should want to abolish the FBI as incompetent.