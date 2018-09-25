September 25, 2018

SOMEONE’S BEEN MESSING WITH PAPA BEAR: Do you remember the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears? Of course you do. There was Papa Bear, Mama Bear, and Baby Bear. And Goldilocks was the naughty girl who intruded into their happy home. But happy nuclear families are too old-fashioned. Publisher Laughing Elephant purports to present classic stories “retold for today’s children.” And apparently “today’s children” aren’t used to having a Papa Bear around, so instead the three bears are Mother Bear, Brother Bear, and Sister Bear.