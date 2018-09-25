September 25, 2018

JIM TREACHER: Quick Roundup of the Latest Anti-Kavanaugh Lunacy. “If I didn’t know better, I’d think the unbiased liberal media can’t find any proof for the stuff they really want to believe. But hey, rumor and innuendo and wild conjecture will do in a pinch. Who cares? It’s not as if Kavanaugh was nominated by a Democrat.”

Plus: “I wonder if Ronan Farrow is starting to feel nervous yet? He built up a lot of public goodwill on both sides of the aisle with his terrific, solid work over the past year. His Pulitzer for the Harvey Weinstein story was richly deserved. But goodwill is not an infinite resource, and it can be squandered before you know it. This sort of shoddy, evidence-averse reporting is not doing him any favors. What would his mom’s first husband Frank think about all this?”