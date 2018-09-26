September 26, 2018

FLASHBACK: Senator Bob Menendez only ‘likes the youngest and newest girls’ says Dominican prostitute who ‘attended alleged sex parties with him.’

The Democratic politician has been hit with a series of allegations since November [2012] that he and a prominent donor frequently traveled by private plane to the Dominican Republic where they paid multiple prostitutes to attend their sex parties.

And yesterday, Robert Menendez empahticaly denied the allegations as the FBI raided the home of donor and wealthy Florida eye doctor, Salomon Melgen, who also denies the claims.

The email is part of a chain of whistle-blowing exchanges between CREW and a concerned American citizen who claims to have knowledge of Senator Menendez and his attendance of sex parties in the Dominican Republic.

Included in the exchange is an email from one of the girls who claims to have participated in these orgies and was paid by the senator for sex.

‘In the beginning he seemed so serious, because he never spoke to anyone, but he is just like the others and has just about the same tastes as the doctor, very refined. I think they were taking us more often to get us checked [medically] because of him,’ wrote the girl.

Her name is being withheld by MailOnline because she may have been a minor when her alleged encounters with Menendez occurred.