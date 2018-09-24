September 24, 2018
WOKE PIETY AND ITS CONTRADICTIONS: Impossible To Satisfy, By Design.
A positional good is a good that people acquire to signal where they stand in a social hierarchy; it is acquired in order to set oneself apart from others. Positional goods therefore have a peculiar property: the utility their consumers derive from them is inversely related to the number of people who can access them… PC-brigadiers behave exactly like owners of a positional good who panic because wider availability of that good threatens their social status.
The PC brigade has been highly successful in creating new social taboos, but their success is their very problem. Moral superiority is a prime example of a positional good, because we cannot all be morally superior to each other. Once you have successfully exorcised a word or an opinion, how do you differentiate yourself from others now? You need new things to be outraged about, new ways of asserting your imagined moral superiority.
And he we go!
The Bookworm Room blog had a post last year titled “The Sexual ‘Reign of Terror:’ How we got here and where we’re going.” The left seems determined to make that headline not just a metaphor.