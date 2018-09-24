September 24, 2018

CHRISTIAN TOTO: How Far Will Press Go to Protect Michael Moore?

The Daily Beast’s comprehensive article not only did the work no other mainstream outlet would do but left one tantalizing nugget:

Moore, champion of the Little Guy and Guy, treats his employees badly.

Is that true? Is his status as Blue Collar America’s best friend a charade? If so, isn’t that a story in and of itself? If it’s false, shouldn’t the record be cleared once and for all?

We don’t know all the answers, in part, because media outlets haven’t bothered to ask before or after the story’s publication. It’s the kind of angle an entertainment journalist might find interesting, unless they prefer avoiding an ugly truth.

It’s not as if reporters ignore Moore. His every public utterance generates dozens of headlines, like when he recently threatened to move to Canada.

He’s genius at that part of his empire – getting his name in the press.

This isn’t the only Moore-related story reporters haven’t touched.