September 25, 2018

REMINDER: Bruce Carrol’s “Expose The Media’s Skeletons” GoFundMe is still active.

Today’s mainstream media journalists have become nothing more than left-wing extremist activists. They routinely lie to the American public and savor the personal destruction of conservatives.

It’s time to fight back.

I am raising money to hire a private investigation firm to fully investigate the backgrounds of members of our news media.

This effort will be transparent and a group effort: contributors will help choose which journalists are investigated.