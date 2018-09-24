September 24, 2018

REPUBLICANS HAVE A SIMPLE CHOICE: VOTE TO CONFIRM KAVANAUGH OR GET SLAUGHTERED IN NOVEMBER. “The rubber is about to meet the road for Senate Republicans. They have a simple choice: they can vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, thereby ending the baseless and unsubstantiated Democrat- and media-fueled smear campaign against him, or they can kiss House and Senate majorities goodbye for the next decade, if not longer.”

Related: Kavanaugh fight is driving us mad because the court is too powerful.