September 23, 2018

OLD AND BUSTED AT THE GRAY LADY: The Soviet Union was the place for swinging rock-star style sex.

The New Hotness? NY Times Wants to Know About Your High School Sex Life:

The Times also wants to know: “Have standards of what constitutes unacceptable behavior changed since then? Have you?” The Times wants your name and email address, and says “A Times editor may contact you with follow-up questions.” So the paper intends to keep this subject going for a while. This is a good example of how Narratives get advanced. Christine Ford’s allegation is almost certainly false, but who cares? The Narrative marches on, regardless.

Man, the Times morphed into the Central Scrutinizer so slowly, I hardly even noticed.