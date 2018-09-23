September 23, 2018

HOWIE CARR: Joe Kennedy’s tweet on sexual assault insensitivity is a bit much.

Maybe I missed it, but has JoJoJo tweeted out any denunciations of his House colleague, Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, who is also vice chairman of the DNC? Ellison, a Muslim who used to hang out with rabid anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, has been accused by two of his ex-girlfriends of physical abuse, and there are 911 calls from the terrified, bruised women on the record.

Has JoJoJo ever commented on Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, who has admitted using his ex-wife as a punching bag, giving her a black eye — “it caused some discoloration of her left eye and some puffiness.”

Better put some ice on it, Mrs. Carper. Oh sorry, wrong Democrat pol — that was President Clinton’s medical tip to Juanita Broaddrick after he allegedly raped her. JoJoJo has never tweeted about that Democrat sex crime either.

How about Sen. Sherrod Brown, extinguished Democrat of Ohio. His ex-wife once filed court documents saying that “he struck and bullied me on several occasions.” Lucky for Brown the cops didn’t also charge him with impersonating a Kennedy!

How about New Jersey, where Sen. Cory “Spartacus” Booker has admitted to groping a woman at age 15? And how old were those working girls Sen. Bob Menendez was accused of partying with down in the Dominican Republic? How about the Democrat sheriff of Bergen County who was recently recorded on tape speculating about the sexual preferences of the state’s new unmarried female lieutenant governor?

More crickets from JoJoJo about all the above stalwarts of the Garden State Democrat party.

But it’s even more disingenuous for JoJoJo to be pitting the blast on anyone else, given his own family’s sordid record of abusing women.

Starting with his own father, a hot-tempered moron named Joseph P. Kennedy II. He put Pam Kelley in a wheelchair for life in 1973 on Nantucket in a Jeep accident. Then he hooked up with JoJoJo’s mother, Sheila Rauch. JoJoJo’s mom later detailed in a book how his father had “bullied” her and how frightened she had been by his misogynistic thuggery and volcanic temper.

Then there’s your cousin William Kennedy Smith. I once saw cousin Willie strolling into St. Edward’s in Palm Beach one Sunday morning with your dad. Willie needed divine intervention, because at the time he was on trial in West Palm for raping a young mother in Palm Beach.

Willie beat that rap after the judge refused to allow the jury to see sworn depositions from four other young women who claimed Cousin Willie had attacked them.

JoJoJo, did I miss your tweets on Cousin Willie?