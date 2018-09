IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: At Debate, O’Rourke Denies Trying to Flee Scene of DWI. Despite witnesses who said he did. “O’Rourke, the son of an El Paso judge, completed a court-ordered diversion program after the arrest and the charge was dropped. He was also arrested in 1995 for breaking and entering over what he called a fence-jumping prank. That charge was also dropped.”