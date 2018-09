PINCHES BRIDGE OF NOSE. OKAY, DEMS, WE AGREED TO LEGALIZE POT BECAUSE WE, CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES AND LIBERTARIANS GOT TIRED OF THE EXCESSES OF THE WAR ON DRUGS. BUT NO ONE, NO ONE, SHOULD EAT THE STUFF FOR EVERY MEAL, THE WAY YOU GUYS ARE DOING: Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel suddenly concerned Trump may…invade Venezuela.