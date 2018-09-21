September 21, 2018

EVERGREEN HEADLINE: Climate Activists Continue Worldwide War on the Poor.

On Monday, California governor Jerry Brown signed into law SB 100, which requires the state’s utilities to obtain all their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045.

Before signing the bill, Brown said the legislation was “sending a message to California and to the world that we’re going to meet the Paris agreement.” In fact, it will only increase the hardships that California’s climate policy imposes on the poor …