September 21, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE NETWORK OF CHARLIE ROSE AND LES MOONVES: CBS Warns of GOP Being ‘Clueless and Insensitive Men’ Again.

Related: “CBS News was warned three different times about Rose’s behavior. That puts CBS News president David Rhodes, brother of Ben Rhodes, squarely in the limelight. Ben Rhodes was Present Obama’s foreign policy speechwriter, who devised the plan to blame the Benghazi terrorist attack on a YouTube video. Ben Rhodes, who has a Master’s degree in fiction writing from NYU, is the brother of the CBS News chief.”