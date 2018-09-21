September 21, 2018
SPACE RACE II: Long March 9 will take 140 tons to low-earth orbit starting 2028.
Li Guoping, director of the Department of System Engineering of the CNSA, said that the length of the Long March-9 will exceed 90 meters, and the rocket would have a core stage with a diameter of 10 meters.
It would be able to carry a payload of 140 tonnes into low-Earth orbit, five times that of the Long March-5, said Li.
The first version of the SpaceX BFR has been re-designed to carry 100 tons to low-earth orbit. Later upgrades will enable 150 tons or more to low-earth orbit.
If SpaceX BFR and NASA Space Launch System have delays then the Long March 9 will be the most powerful rocket in 2028.
I have a lot more faith in SpaceX’s BFR than in NASA’s SLS, but I’d love to see both beat China into the heavy lift category.