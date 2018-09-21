September 21, 2018

OF COURSE THEY WILL: US Air Force F-22s and F-35s will soon launch and control recoverable attack drones from the cockpit of the plane.

This fast-approaching technology, which calls upon advanced levels of autonomous navigation, is closer to reality due of DARPA’s Gremlins program which plans to break new ground by launching – and recovering – four drones from an in-flight C-130 next year.

Air recoverable drones, slated to become operational over just the next few years, will bring a new phase of mission options enabling longer ranges, improved sensor payloads, advanced weapons and active command and control from the air.

“The team looked at how fifth generation aircraft systems like the F-35 and F-22 respond to threats, and how they could incorporate Gremlins in higher risk areas,” a DARPA statement said.

Gremlins also can incorporate several types of sensors up to 150 pounds, DARPA statements said.