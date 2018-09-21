September 21, 2018

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: Venezuela murder toll worse than some war zones.

Amnesty’s report highlighted violence carried out by security forces during operations against criminals in impoverished neighborhoods of Venezuela’s biggest cities.

“State officials, adopting military methods, use force in an abusive and excessive manner, in some cases intentionally killing during security operations,” said human rights defense organization Amnesty in a statement.

“In cases documented by AI, victims were unarmed. Autopsies revealed bullet wounds in the neck, throat, head. They were killed while on their knees or lying down,” said Esteban Beltran, director of Amnesty International Spain.

“The number of murders in Venezuela is greater than those in many countries at war.”

Venezuela’s murder rate is 89 per 100,000 inhabitants, three times more than crime-wracked neighbor Brazil, said Mariana Fontoura Marques, director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina.